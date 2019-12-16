Tamil Nadu's SEZ in comeback mode with big-ticket investment commitments

Five years ago, when the Nokia telecom SEZ at Sriperumbudur, almost 40 km west of Chennai, was forced to close due to the Rs 21,000-crore tax dispute, the industrial ecosystem in Tamil Nadu sustained a huge blow. Nokia was the anchor investor for the state.

The facility, spread over in 210 acre, housed Nokia as the Original Equipment (OE) plant and its suppliers. It was a source of livelihood for nearly 15,000 people directly (many of them women) and an equal number indirectly. Nearly 15 million feature phones were produced here every month, making it one of the largest such facilities ...