Tata Cha brews nostalgia in a cup: TGB plans expansion to take on rivals

As the country’s fledgling business of tea cafes finally gets a fillip from its tea drinking masses, one of the oldest groups in the business has jumped into the fray.

Tata Global Beverages (TGB), with four cafes in Bengaluru and plans to expand into other metros, is taking the fight to newly minted chai entrepreneurs such as Chaayos and Chai Point and to smaller retail ventures by the big companies: Hindustan Unilever and the Wagh Bakri group. Experts believe that the timing is right for TGB, which controls almost 21 per cent of the tea market in the country, to exploit its ...