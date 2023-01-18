JUST IN
Voting for IBC resolution of twin Srei companies to begin on Thursday
CapitaLand India Trust to buy 1 mn sq ft IT park in B'luru for Rs 1,226 cr
Android issue of national importance, world looking at us, CCI tells SC
Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad
Lupin launches combination drug for patients with heart failure conditions
Leyland bags contract to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Transport Board
India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global slowdown: Report
Esri launches interactive mapping tool for state, corporate policymakers
Udaan product shipment jumps six-fold to 1.7 bn in 2022
Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore FPO to fund green capex, debt payback
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani Enterprises files for Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tata Coffee-Tata Consumer merger gives traders a shot at arbitrage

4% spread on offer; analysts bullish on long-term prospect of merged entity

Topics
Tata Coffee | Tata Consumer Products | merger

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Shares of TCL are currently hovering over Rs 216 per share, while those of TCPL are at Rs 750.

The impending merger between Tata Coffee (TCL) and Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) has presented an exciting arbitrage opportunity for traders. Considering the current prices of the two stocks and swap ratios, investors can pocket a spread of up to 4 per cent, observes a note by IIFL Securities.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Coffee

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 17:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.