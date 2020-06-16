JUST IN
Manali Petrochemicals Q4 pre-tax profit declines 90% to Rs 3.43 cr
Business Standard

Tata Communications: Surge in traffic, digitisation trends to power revenue

Growth in the March quarter was entirely driven by the data segment which accounted for 81 per cent of revenues and over 90 per cent of operating profit.

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

The Tata Communications stock was up 8 per cent in trade on Tuesday after the company reported better than expected performance in the March quarter. Management commentary on achieving double digit growth for the data business on a consistent basis also boosted sentiment.

Tata Communications is in a small list of companies, which have seen an upward revision in operating profit for FY21 and FY22 on the back of multiple growth drivers. Growth in the March quarter was entirely driven by the data segment which accounted for 81 per cent of revenues and over 90 per cent of operating profit. ...

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 18:07 IST

