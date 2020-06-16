Resilient portfolio may help P&G Hygiene recover faster than peers

Even as the home and personal care (HPC) segment, which was already under pressure before Covid-19 outbreak, has taken further hit, a few products related to hygiene and healthcare stand out.

One such company that benefits on this count is Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G Hygiene), which sells popular consumer products such as Whisper (sanitary napkin or feminine hygiene) and Vicks. Though the company’s top line declined by 6.2 year-on-year to Rs 656.1 crore in March 2020 quarter (Q3), mainly due to Covid-19-led disruptions, it is likely to see a faster recovery in ...