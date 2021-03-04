Tata Consultancy expands strategic partnership with Vodafone Netherlands

(TCS) has expanded its strategic partnership with VodafoneZiggo B.V. Netherlands to help the latter speed up its fixed fiber network roll out, enabling superior connectivity for subscribers and faster launch of new services. The financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

As part of the partnership, TCS will deploy AI and machine learning technology as well as TCS TwinX, its digital twin solution for enterprises. TCS’ TwinX digital twin model will help VodafoneZiggo gain a deeper understanding of its existing network infrastructure and embrace a data-driven roadmap for the rollout of its B2B fixed fiber network.

With the power of predictive analytics, the telco will be able to identify early on, where network upgrades are needed and prioritize investment to achieve its strategic ‘Go Digital’ vision, which focuses on customer centricity, data-driven, digital first and agile ways of working. For instance, VodafoneZiggo will be able to model different construction scenarios, understand how quickly new networks can be built and foresee the likelihood of roadblocks that can impact this process. This will help improve investment decision making, accelerate the roll out and enhance customer experience.

“To remain competitive in today’s rapidly changing business environment, CSPs need to quickly scale up their infrastructure and innovate to launch new digital services that create more value for customers. By leveraging TCS TwinX, VodafoneZiggo will gain a better understanding of its business environment, enabling it to rapidly deploy new technologies, deliver better business outcomes and accelerate the momentum of its digital transformation journey,” said Kamal Bhadada, Business Group Head, Communication, Media & Information Services, TCS.

Present in the Netherlands since 1992, TCS currently partners with over 50 Dutch customers across the telecom, media and entertainment, financial services and manufacturing sectors, in their growth and transformation journeys.