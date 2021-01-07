Tata Consumer strengthens wellness portfolio with sharper focus on immunity

With demand for products at a high in the coronavirus outbreak, Tata Consumer Products is strengthening its beverages wellness portfolio with two product launches and several others in the pipeline.

“We are looking at a new cut in terms of wellness products with a sharper focus on and natural ingredients. The wellness trend is here to stay and it is going to continue to grow in the long term,” said Sushant Dash, President, Packaged Beverages (India, Bangladesh and West Asia), Tata Consumer Products.

The salt-to-spices conglomerate has introduced a Tulsi green tea and Gold Care, which is infused with five native boosting ingredients. The 10,000-crore company has also reformulated its Tetley green tea bag range in India with added Vitamin C and has relaunched it as Tetley Green Tea Immune.

Tata Consumer Products, which currently holds about 21 per cent market share of the Rs 16,000 crore packaged tea market in the country is also piloting an instant tea offering in two variants of ginger and masala. The USP of the product is that it gives the same boiled taste of tea when mixed with hot water. “We have a robust internal system in terms of innovations and have spent a lot of time, effort and technology to get the right taste of the instant tea offering,” said Dash. The company would take a call on the national rollout of the product in the next three months.

Tata Consumer Products is also evaluating the expansion of its tea chain beyond Bengaluru. The city currently has eight outlets which have already reached 80 per cent of the pre-Covid levels in terms of sales.