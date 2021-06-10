Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in online healthcare marketplace 1MG

-
ALSO READ
Tata Digital infuses Rs 100 cr debt in online medicine startup 1mg: Report
42% Indians willing to pay Rs 500 for Covid-19 vaccine: 1mg Survey
A chartered accountant's math may hold key to Mistry's exit from Tata Sons
70% of our projects are fully green: Sterlite Power MD Pratik Agarwal
Tata Sons stake in listed group companies crosses Rs 10 trillion
-
Tata Digital Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons, will acquire a majority stake in digital health company 1MG Technologies.
The investment in 1MG is in line with Tata Group’s vision of creating a digital ecosystem which addresses the consumer needs across categories in a unified manner, said a company statement. e-pharmacy, e-diagnostics and tele-consultation are critical segments in this ecosystem and have been among the fastest growing segments in this space, as this sector enabled access to healthcare through the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The financial details of the deal were not available. Tata Digital had invested Rs 100 crore in 1MG via debt a few months back.
Pratik Pal, CEO of Tata Digital, said, “The investment in 1MG strengthens Tata’s ability to provide superior customer experience and high quality healthcare products & services in e-pharmacy and e-diagnostics space through a technology led platform."
The overall market is around $1bn and is expected to grow at ~50% CAGR driven by increased health awareness among consumers and greater convenience. This category will form a key element of the Tata Digital ecosystem offering.
Prashant Tandon, co-Founder & CEO, 1MG, said, “We are delighted to join hands with one of India’s most iconic & respected conglomerates. This marks a significant milestone in 1MG’s journey to make high quality healthcare products & services accessible to customers across India.”
Incorporated in 2015, 1MG is a leading player in the eHealth space and enables easy & affordable access to a wide range of products like medicines, health & wellness products, diagnostics & tele-consultation to customers. The company operates three state of the art diagnostics labs, has a supply chain covering over 20,000 pin codes across the country and through its subsidiaries is also engaged in the business of B2B distribution of medicines & other healthcare products.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU