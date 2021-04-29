Tata gets Competition Commission approval to acquire 64.3% in BigBasket

-
ALSO READ
BigBasket loss widens 6.7% to Rs 611 crore, revenue up 36% in FY20
Kirana comes full circle
Dailybasket calls BigBasket a bully for serving it 'cease & desist' notice
A path towards profitability: Online retail buys into private labels
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 20 mn users put on sale
-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved Tata Digital’s acquisition of a majority stake in online grocer BigBasket.
Tata Digital can acquire up to 64.3 per cent of the total share capital of Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Ltd (SGS). SGS can acquire the sole control over Innovative Retail Concepts Private Ltd, which operates BigBaskt’s online retail business.
Tata Digital will now give exit to investors Alibaba, which holds around 29 per cent stake in BigBasket, along with investors Abraaj Group (16.3 per cent), and IFC (4.1 per cent). Tata has finalized plans to acquire this stake for about Rs 9,300 crore (about $1.2 billion).
According to a report by RedSeer and BigBasket, India’s e-grocery market is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2019 to $3 billion by the end of 2020. At an annual growth rate of 57 per cent, it is expected to touch $18 billion by 2024.
With big names including Tatas, Amazon, Reliance, Walmart-owned Flipkart and Udaan making their presence felt in this space, e-grocery is emerging as one of the most coveted retail segments. As marquee players line up, BigBasket will need serious money to remain a leader in the game, according to experts.
Supermarket Grocery had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 611 crore in FY20, a 6.7 per cent rise from Rs 572 crore in the previous year. The company posted a 36 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 3,822 crore in FY20, according to business intelligence platform Tofler.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU