Tata Group airlines to be top on 10 busiest routes, shows data

Tata Group, which will now include Air India, Vistara, and Air Asia, has the highest market share of departures on the top 10 routes in the country. According to the data from Caladrius Aero Consulting, which tracked the departure data for eight airlines in August and September, Tata Group is ahead on all the top 10 routes ranked in accordance with the number of departures in August-September 2021.

On the top 100 routes in terms of departures, Tata Group is ahead of its chief rival IndiGo on 30 of them. On the rest, the latter reigns supreme. For instance, on Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai ...