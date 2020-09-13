Tata Group's all-in-one 'super app' ambitions face multiple challenges

When N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chairman, made it public last month that the group was building a super app that would go live in December, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries was already in the midst of a similar project — perhaps much more ambitious.

In April, social media giant Facebook had struck a deal to invest $5.7-billion in Reliance Jio Platforms for a 9.9 per cent stake in RIL’s telecom subsidiary — a move that would result in a multi-purpose app or a super app like the Chinese WeChat combining e-commerce, digital payments, social media and even gaming. ...