Tata, LIC, Reliance most valued brands but Covid may spoil the equation

The Tata group topped the charts yet again this year, to continue as the country’s most valued brand, according to a report released by Brand Finance on Monday.

The group has also become the first Indian brand to breach the $20 billion mark in its valuation (up from $18 billion last year). However with just a 2.3 per cent increase in brand value, the slowest ever in the past three years and the weakest among the top 10 (except for Airtel that has seen a drop in brand value), the brand could be up for a huge challenge this year, as Covid-19 wreaks havoc on businesses of all shades and ...