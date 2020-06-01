JUST IN
Tata, LIC, Reliance most valued brands but Covid may spoil the equation

Tata group holds on to the top rank while Reliance climbs a spot; Indian Oil debuts in the top 10 list with a 41% jump in brand value

Coronavirus | Tata group | LIC

Arundhuti Dasgupta  |  Mumbai 

The Tata group topped the charts yet again this year, to continue as the country’s most valued brand, according to a report released by Brand Finance on Monday.

The group has also become the first Indian brand to breach the $20 billion mark in its valuation (up from $18 billion last year). However with just a 2.3 per cent increase in brand value, the slowest ever in the past three years and the weakest among the top 10 (except for Airtel that has seen a drop in brand value), the brand could be up for a huge challenge this year, as Covid-19 wreaks havoc on businesses of all shades and ...

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 21:44 IST

