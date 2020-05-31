Cash-rich PE firms, NBFCs seek deals from realtors on social media

Last week, Amar Merani, chief executive and managing director (MD) of Xander Finance - the lending arm of Singapore-based private equity (PE) firm Xander - asked for last-mile or finished commercial and residential inventory deals for long-term structured credit on his LinkedIn profile.

Merani said manufacturing and service companies outside real estate - but having a robust business model, distinct cash flows, and model leverage - can also reach them. With physical business development (BD) being low, certain cash-rich PE funds and non-banking firms are seeking deals for last-mile ...