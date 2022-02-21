Tata-Mistry case: SC to hear review petition of Shapoorji Pallonji Group

The has agreed to hear in open court the review petition filed by the challenging the apex court's last year's decision which had ruled in Tata group's favour.

The order was passed by a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice AS Bopanna andi justice V Ramasubramanian who dissented saying the review is not needed, as a report by BarAndBench.

Lawyers said that normally, review petitions are decided by the judges in chambers. "However, the fact that this order has been passed (by 2 of the 3 judges with Justice Ramasubramanain dissenting) and the has agreed to hear the review petition in open court means they must have found merit (substantial question of law) in the grounds set out in the Review Petition by the Pallonji group. Hearing of review petition in open court happens in rare circumstances. It will be interesting to see what arguments and points of law are raised at the hearing of the Review Petition," said Nirav Shah, Partner, DSK Legal.