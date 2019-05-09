Tata Motors dismisses report of sale of Jaguar Land Rover, says no truth

-
-
India's Tata Motors said on thursday there was no truth to a report saying a sale of Jaguar Land Rover to French automotive group PSA could be imminent.
The Press Association said leaked information suggested a sale could be imminent, citing a "post-sale integration document", which outlines the benefits of the two companies joining forces.
"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on media speculation. But we can confirm there is no truth to these rumours," a Tata Motors spokesperson said.
