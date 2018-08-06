Tata Motors' domestic car business close to a breakeven on PV sales revival

Tata Motors, which is aiming to make a comeback in the passenger vehicle (cars, utility vehicles and vans) business with new launches, had a segment loss of Rs 15.15 billion at Ebidta level in FY18 even as volumes jumped 22 per cent. But for the PV business, the company may well have reported a standalone profit last year, when it had a loss of Rs 10.35 billion.

The home grown auto major last week announced the segment-wise profit and loss statement for the domestic commercial and passenger vehicle business for the first time. A comparable loss number for passenger ...