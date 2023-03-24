Tata Motors goes even greener: To launch exclusive showrooms for EVs

Tata Motors, India's biggest retailer of electric vehicles (EVs), is planning to launch exclusive showrooms just for EVs, according to a report by The Economic Times of India (ET).

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, plans to firm up its EV channel strategy - including design, location, and the number of outlets within the first quarter of FY24, The Economic Times has reported. The plan is to open these locations over the next six to twelve months.

The report said that the first of these showrooms will likely come up in Delhi-NCR.

If everything goes well, it will be the first traditional carmaker in the country to have a separate sales channel for EVs. This development underscores consumers' increasing preference for electric powertrains. EV sales in India tripled in 2022.

At the outset, the company intends to open ten stores in the top ten Tier-2 cities. is said to sell five of every six electric vehicles in the country. According to the ET report, the automaker confirmed that it is considering various dealership formats, but the company refused to share further details.

The report quoted a spokesperson saying, "We are seeing good growth in EVs and are actively considering dealership formats. More details will be shared at an opportune time."

will separate their EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) models. ICE models will be billed to Tata Passenger Vehicles and the EV models to TPEM.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of additional EV offerings that are in the works. Tata is working on electrified versions of the existing and second-generation models. These will include heavily modified versions of existing platforms as well as the models that the company is working to develop.