Tata Motors launches founders' edition for Tata group employees

To commemorate its 75th anniversary, Tata Motors has launched the founders edition of its new range of cars and SUVs, exclusively for employees across Tata Group.
This limited edition line has been designed as a tribute to JRD Tata, Tata Motors' visionary founder. These select cars and SUVs will carry an insignia of JRD Tata.
The signature of JRD Tata will enable “one to convey a sense of pride and fulfillment about being a part of the Tata family,” said Tata Motors.
