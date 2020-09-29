Tata Motors launches 55-tonne prime mover Signa 5525.S with 3 drive modes

-
ALSO READ
Here's what brokerages expect from Tata Motors' Q4FY20 results today
Tata Motors trades flat ahead of Q1 earnings; here's what to expect
Tata Motors group says will cut consolidated debt to zero in 3 years
Tata Motors rallies 8% after June quarter nos; most brokerages bullish
BSVI commercial vehicles equipped with tech, other upgrades: Tata Motors
-
Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its 55-tonne prime mover Signa 5525.S, which is powered by a 6.7-litre engine.
Equipped with three distinct drive modes (light, medium and heavy), Signa 5525.S is India's highest GCW (gross combination weight) prime mover in the 4x2 segment, Tata Motors said in a release.
The model offers the power of enhanced performance and lower total cost of ownership, thereby improving revenue and reducing operating cost, it said.
Tata Motors is the country's first manufacturer to get the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certification of 55 tonne for a 4X2 prime mover, it said.
"With the introduction of the Signa 5525.S 4x2, Tata Motors continues its mission to be the pioneer in the Indian commercial vehicle industry with the widest range of products," said R T Wasan, vice-president (product line), medium and heavy commercial vehicles, Tata Motors.
He added that "Tata Motors is the first manufacturer to offer the 55-tonne GCW on a 4x2 prime mover".
Each of these new vehicles come factory-fitted with the Tata Motors' digital solution for optimal fleet management, the Fleet Edge, to further enhance the productivity of the fleet and improve customer profitability, he added.
The new model is available with the Signa cabin, offering 3-way mechanically adjustable driving seat, spacious sleeper berth, tilt and telescopic steering system and ample utility space, the company said in the release.
Moreover, advanced features like engine brake and iCGT brake give greater vehicle control and lower the maintenance costs, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU