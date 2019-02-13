Tata Motors' record Q3 loss brings back focus on group's foreign buys

In 2007, Tata Steel acquired Corus (renamed Tata Steel Europe) for around $13 billion. The group followed it up by spending another $2.3 billion to acquire luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008 under Tata Motors.

These top-dollar overseas acquisitions were a bold move by the Tata group to globalise its operations and reduce dependence on the Indian market. Other group companies such as Tata Global Beverages, Indian Hotels, Tata Communications, and Tata Chemicals also spent large sums acquiring assets abroad, but they were relatively small bets. The acquisitions ...