Tata Steel, Future Group, Edelweiss and ADAG stocks may hog the limelight

At 08:41 am, futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 13 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 10,933.50, indicating a weak opening for the domestic stocks on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Results today: Over 300 companies are scheduled to release their December quarter results on Monday. Some of the prominent names include Andhra Bank, Eicher Motors, MFSL, Max India, Motherson Sumi Systems, Power Finance Corporation, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), MFSL.

Tata Steel: The company reported a 54.33 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,753.07 crore on Friday for the quarter ended December 2018, helped by higher income.

stocks: Amazon has indefinitely put on hold its plans to buy stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Group, said a Business Standard report.

Edelweiss, ADAG stocks: Reliance Power has asked the regulator Sebi to prohibit the Mumbai-based financial services group from trading in the securities market.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel said on Friday its unit Airtel Networks Kenya has agreed to merge with Telkom Kenya, the East African nation's smallest telecom operator.

Lupin: The drug maker on February 9 said it got two observations from US drug regulator for its Goa unit, which is under warning letter.





Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) has posted 29 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 86.93 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to Rs 67.44 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Cochin Shipyard: State-owned Cochin Shipyard on Friday reported 14 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 129.72 crore for December quarter. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 113.76 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18.



The pharma company's Bachupally unit got Form 483 with 11 observations by the US Food and Drug Administration.