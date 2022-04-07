Tata Neu to be out today: Here are 5 things to know about the 'super app'

The much-awaited super-app, Tata Neu is all set to be launched on April 7, bringing every digital service by the under one umbrella.

Heating up the competition in the segment where Amazon and Jio are already reigning, the company in its description says the super-app is one platform that connects several brands like never before.

Earlier, the app was exclusively used by the employees.

Here are the top five things to know about the Tata Neu app:

1) Designed to be a super-app, Tata Neu offers everything from your daily grocery to latest gadgets, flight bookings, and holidays. It also provides offers from various brands such as AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Westside, and more.

2) Every time you make a purchase, Tata Neu will reward you with Neu Coins which are redeemable on the services being provided through the app, guaranteeing unlimited freedom to earn anywhere and maximise your savings.

3) With a black default background and individual icons in the app, the design is striking and on a par with major apps. A user can read all about the latest trends in fashion, technology, travel, and food in the app's premium-looking digital magazine.

4) With Tata Neu, consumers can make payments across multiple Tata brand apps, websites, and in-store using NeuCoins, cards, UPI, EMI, and more.

5) The app offers personal loans, short-term credit, and insurance, along with bill payments. A user can track and conveniently pay electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband bills, recharges, and more, all in one go.