Tata Power hit by cyber attack, says critical systems functioning

Tata Power on Friday said that it suffered a cyber attack on its information technology (IT) infrastructure, impacting some of its systems.
However, all critical operational systems were functioning, Tata Power said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
The company did not divulge which systems were impacted. In its stock exchange filing, it said that it had taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems.
"All critical operational systems are functioning. But, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points," the firm said.
Shares of Tata Power on Friday ended flat at Rs 215.90 apiece on the BSE versus its previous day's close.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 21:40 IST
