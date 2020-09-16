Tata Projects is the frontrunner in Parliament redevelopment project

Industrial infrastructure firm Tata Projects Ltd has emerged as the frontrunner in the central government’s ambitious Parliament redevelopment plan. By placing a more attractive bid for the project, the Mumbai-headquartered firm is now likely to bag the contract for construction of a new Parliament building.

According to sources, when the bids were opened today it was found that at Rs 861.9 crore, Tata’s bid is lower than L&T’s Rs 865 crore. The Parliament construction project, which is expected to be finished by the first half of 2022–-before India’s 75th ...