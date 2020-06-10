S&P doesn't do a Moody's: Retains India's sovereign rating and outlook

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) has retained India's ratings at the lowest investment grade and outlook as stable, saying the country's economy remains a long-term outperformer versus peers at a similar level of income. The rating action by has come as a bit of relief to the country after a rating cut by Moody's by a notch.

S&P, however, said the impact of the outbreak of poses a significant challenge to the country's economic growth trajectory.

It said the economic growth, the fiscal situation of the Centre and states will improve the next year after taking a hit in 2020-21 and expected reforms initiated by the government will bear fruits in the long run.





It projected the economy to contract five per cent in the current financial year, but said it will grow by 8.5 per cent in 2021-22. Similarly, the fiscal deficit of the Centre and states will shoot up to 11 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in FY21 and come down to 8.5 per cent next financial year.

The rating agency also expected the country's current account deficit to stand at 1.1 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 and then fall to 0.5 per cent next year.

It should be noted that before the recent rating action by Moody's, its rating on India was a notch above and Fitch's. Now, all the three rating agencies have lowest investment grade for India. But outlook given by Moody's is negative, whereas it is stable by the other two rating agencies.



"After S&P, it is likely that Fitch will also come up with similar kind of assessment... This was largely expected by the markets already and so it will have a minor impact on the markets," said Badrish Kuhali, head of fixed income at HDFC Life Insurance.

Technically, placed India at BBB-. It said," "While risks to India's long-term growth rate are rising, ongoing economic reforms, if executed well, should keep the country's growth rate ahead of peers," S&P said.

However, it said prior to the onset of the pandemic, India's GDP growth rate had already slowed measurably. "Existing vulnerabilities including a weak financial sector, rigid labor markets, and consistently weak private investment could hamper India's recovery if they are not actively addressed," the rating agency said.

Nevertheless, India's economy is likely to achieve a strong recovery following the deep contraction in this fiscal year.

The economy's long-term outperformance highlights its resilience. India's wide range of structural trends, including healthy demographics and competitive unit labor costs, work in its favor. A more favorable corporate tax regime, which is particularly supportive of manufacturing firms, should reinforce growth, alongside additional fiscal and monetary easing, it said.

S&P said the government has maintained an emphasis on structural economic reform even in the midst of the crisis. Some state governments, including those in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, have also begun to roll back restrictive labor market rules, it pointed out.

These efforts are likely in coordination with direction from the central government, which has publicly exhorted states to adopt such measures. Should these measures become more permanent in nature, with broadening participation from other states, this could lead to a meaningful improvement in labor market conditions over time, the rating agency said.

"We expect these reforms to support economic growth over the long-run. Nevertheless, lower revenues resulting from the corporate tax cuts, and much weaker economic activity this year, will continue to undermine the government's fiscal position," it cautioned.

Fresh revenue generating measures, outside of a recently introduced excise duty on fuel products, will be difficult to implement in the face of the current downturn, S&P said.