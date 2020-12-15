Tata Sons must seek NCLT nod for conversion to pvt firm: Mistry to SC

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, must apply to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for conversion into a private company as per the Act of 2013, the Mistry family argued before the today.

“After the new Act of 2013 came into force, if a public company wants to become a private company then it must apply to the for reconversion to private company,” C A Sundaram, the counsel for Mistry family, told the court today. As had become a deemed public company, then it should follow the procedure for reconversion, he argued.

"There is no provision under the Act for such conversion overnight. Article 121 was being interpreted in a way that it went beyond the scope of Companies Act 2013. By the stroke of a pen at midnight, when the application of stay was filed in the NCLT, the name "private" was added before the name," he said.

In the year 2000, the AoA of was restated and replaced with a new set of articles and was approved by a special resolution of the shareholders. Certain special rights of were incorporated which include the right to nominate up to one third of the directors (Article 104B) and those nominated directors having the right of an affirmative vote (Article 121).

In its petition to the Supreme Court, the Mistry family objected to becoming a private company, as it will impede sale of their 18.4 per cent shares in the company. With a private company structure, TSL shareholders can sell shares only after the permission of the company thus making it difficult for the Mistrys to sell their holding. The family's plan to pledge its shares with financial institutions was also objected to by Tata Sons.

The is hearing an appeal filed by the Tata group against an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last December. The NCLAT had reinstated as Tata group chairman, while terming his successor N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as illegal.

A bitter legal and public battle between the two sides erupted when Mistry was removed from Tata Sons board as its chairman in October 2016. While the Mumbai sided with the Tatas, the NCLAT had termed Mistry’s removal as illegal. The matter is now in the

Tata Sons had applied to become a private company to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) soon after a legal dispute erupted between the Tatas and the Mistry family.

During the hearing today, Sundaram also argued how the Article 121A of association of Tata Sons was used by to undermine the board.

In its order in December 2019, the NCLAT had said Article 121A cannot be used by to demand pre consultation with the trusts. “Our argument is that Tata Sons should be a board managed company and not a family company,” Sundaram said.

Tata Sons should not be considered as a company managed by the Tata Trusts as its a board managed company, Sundaram said. The Tata Trusts own 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons and its chairman, was consultated by trust directors before every decision by Tata Sons, the Mistrys had said.

Sundaram said the new companies act had even institutionalised the role of independent directors so as to protect the interests of minority shareholders like the Mistrys in Tata Sons.

The hearing will continue tomorrow.