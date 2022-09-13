Tata Sons to invest Rs 975 crore in Pune IT City Metro rail project

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons to shift 4 group airlines under one office roof in Gurgaon
Minority investors may seek higher dividend as Tata Sons posts huge profit
Lost and found on Delhi Metro: How to get your misplaced items back
Char Dham rail: A train to the Kedarnath shrine may not run anytime soon
Tata Sons pegs AGR liabilities of two telecom firms at Rs 19,638 cr
-
Tata Sons, holding company of the Tata group, is investing Rs 975 crore in Pune IT City Metro Rail, a special purpose vehicle that has won the contract to construct, operate, and maintain the project connecting Shivaji Nagar and Hinjewadi in the city.
The Tatas own a 74 per cent stake in the SPV; the rest is owned by Siemens Project Ventures. The Rs 7,420-crore, 23-km project is being financed through debt-to-equity of 1.8 times and the entire debt has been tied up, and the envisaged equity commitment is supported by Tata Sons, said a banking source. The Pune metro rail is being developed by the Maharashtra and Union governments, with a 50 per cent stake each.
Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL), a subsidiary of Tata Sons, is making the aforementioned investment in the metro rail SPV.
TRIL is planning to sell its recently commissioned roads and ropeway projects to raise funds and retire its own debt.
An email to Tata Sons did not elicit any response.
Bankers said Tata Sons is focusing on increasing the contribution of its digital, electronics and aviation businesses to the group’s profitability, and some of the entities like the Pune metro SPV may require funding from Tata Sons as growth capital because TRIL is focusing on retiring its debt. Tata Sons is likely to raise additional debt for these projects, apart from investing its own cash, which is expected to flow in as dividend income in the ongoing financial year.
Tata Sons, which had standalone debt of Rs 30,000 crore as of March this year, is planning to raise funds via issuing non-convertible debentures. Tata Sons is also looking at listing its satellite TV broadcasting arm, Tata Play, to raise around Rs 3,200 crore. “Tata Sons also owns stakes in profit-making insurance companies and may look at raising funds by selling part of their stakes,” the banker said.
TRIL is expecting a boom in the infrastructure sector mainly due to the Indian government’s increased impetus on infrastructure development, especially under the Parvatmala initiative for ropeways.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 19:07 IST