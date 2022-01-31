Tata Steel arm to buy govt stake in Neelachal Ispat for Rs 12,100 crore

After Air India, another public sector undertaking (PSU) Nigam (NINL) has been bagged by the Tata Group, giving a strong push to the government’s privatisation drive showcasing the interest of marquee private sector investors in Centre’s assets.

The Alternate Mechanism on divestment has approved sale of 93.7 per cent stake held in NINL, by four central PSUs and two Odisha government companies, to Long Products at an enterprise value of Rs 12,100 crore. The alternative mechanism is empowered by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to take divestment related decisions, and includes Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The reserve price for the PSU was set at Rs 5,616.97 crore, and approved by the Cabinet Secretary headed Core Group of Secretaries on Divestment.

Financial bids were submitted by two other bidders that include a consortium of Jindal Steel & Power and Nalwa Steel and Power, and JSW Steel.

Other bidders included consortium of Jindal Steel & Power and Nalwa Steel and Power; and JSW Steel Reserve price was set at Rs 5,617 crore NINL owes debt and liabilities of over Rs 6,600 crore LoI is being issued to Long Products Employee lock-in period to be one year; staff dues to be given highest priority As the Centre does not directly own any stake in NINL, the sale will not lead to any divestment receipts for the exchequer.

The promoter of NINL is MMTC, with the PSU owning 49.78 per cent stake. Other central PSU NMDC owns 10.10 per cent, while MECON and Bharat Heavy Electricals hold 0.68 per cent each. Odisha government-owned Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) own 12 per cent and 20.47 per cent stake in NINL, respectively. NINL has an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 1.1 million tonne, at Kalinganagar, Odisha. The PSU has been incurring losses and its plant is shut since March 30, 2020. The company owes debt and liabilities exceeding Rs 6,600 crore as on March 31, 2021, including overdues of Rs 4,116 crore to promoters, Rs 1,741 crore to banks, other creditors and employees. NINL has a negative net worth of Rs 3,487 crore and accumulated losses of Rs 4,228 crore as on March 31, 2021.

Ltd owns 74.91 per cent stake in Tata Steel Long Products. The buyer will pay 10 per cent of the bid amount which will be deposited into an escrow account. Based on bidders’ demand, the government had amended the earlier clause of depositing 100 per cent of the bid amount on execution date, and allowed depositing 10 per cent of the bid amount on execution date and remaining 90 per cent on completion date.

On the closure date of the transaction, shares will be transferred to the new buyer and the balance amount will be utilised as per the waterfall agreement signed among the selling shareholders. Part-sale proceeds would be infused in the company to the extent of the liabilities which will be set-off and the balance amount in the escrow account will be given to selling shareholders proportional to their shareholding.

As per the preliminary information memorandum, the amount paid by the bidder would be used towards settlement of labour dues, operational creditors, commercial lender debt, promoter debt and purchase of 93.71 per cent of shareholding of NINL.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) is being issued to Tata Steel Long Products, inviting them to sign the share purchase agreement, the government said in a statement.

This is the first privatisation of a public sector steel manufacturing company in India. The sale would exude confidence to the Centre as it looks to privatise PSUs in non-strategic sectors that includes steel, tourism, hospitality, among others.

“The biggest advantage of privatisation will be to the local economy of the region as the strategic buyer will be able to revive a closed plant, bring in modern technology, best managerial practices and make infusion of fresh capital, which will help in augmenting the capacity of the plant,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The new buyer will have to retain employees of NINL for one year. The buyer will also be bound to follow the terms of the voluntary retirement scheme applicable for central PSUs, whenever such a decision is taken.

It has been decided to give “top most ranking liability” to employees’ dues in the waterfall agreement to be satisfied first before any other liability, the government said.

“The privatisation will help in creating new jobs in the region by creation of ancillary industries and supplier’s network,” the statement by the finance ministry said.

As reported by Business Standard earlier, the government had conceded to most demands of bidders, for a successful sale of the PSU, that included reducing the lock-in period for sale of assets, excluding land and mining leases, to to one year from the date of completion of sale, from the earlier three years proposed by the government.