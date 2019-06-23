Tata Steel is on a home run: EBITDA rises from domestic operations

In a year that Tata Steel made two strategically important acquisitions — Bhushan Steel and Usha Martin — it also recorded its highest ever levels of revenues and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation). N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Steel, said in his annual message to shareholders that on a consolidated basis, the company had achieved the highest ever levels of revenues and Ebitda this year.

Tata Steel has also generated positive free cash flows of Rs 8,839 crore this year, for the first time in over a decade. The turnover of ...