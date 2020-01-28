Tata Steel, JSW, Adani likely to bid for Neelachal Ispat's Odisha plant

Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Adani Group are likely to bid for Nigam Ltd's (NINL) one million-tonne steel plant in Odisha's Kalinganagar industrial complex.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave the go-ahead for strategic disinvestment of 100 per cent equity shares in NINL, jointly owned by MMTC Ltd, two Odisha government controlled public sector undertakings (PSUs) and a clutch of central PSEs - NMDC, BHEL Ltd, Mecon among others.

Plans are afoot to ramp-up the steel plant's nameplate capacity to 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from the current 1.1 mtpa. Key facilities of the steel mill such as blast furnace and Steel Melting Shop (SMS) are under shutdown for over six months for want of capital infusion by lead promoters. Only the coke oven plant is operating at depleted capacity. While MMTC, the largest shareholder has already apprised the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on its intent to sell its entire 49.78 per cent equity in NINL, two other Odisha government owned PSUs - Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (Ipicol) are no longer keen on retaining their stake adding up to 32 per cent.

Analysts still believe that is a good asset with its facilities and a captive iron ore block, potentially making it an attractive bet for the bidders.

“There is the vision of brownfield capacity being ramped up. The NINL plant can be revived. Besides, the steel plant has captive iron ore mines. Possibility of brownfield expansion and availability of land will be key for any bidder”, said Giriraj Daga, Investment Manager at KM Visaria Family Trust.

However, the prospective bidders are non-committal on their plans to bid for the NINL asset. Adani Group did not respond to a questionnaire sent by email.

“We would not like to offer any comment in the matter. Suffice it to say that evaluating stressed assets is an ongoing strategic process in Tata Steel”, said Tata Steel in a written response to Business Standard's queries.

A spokesperson at JSW Steel said, “We have no comments to offer on this”.

NINL had successfully completed the revamp of its blast furnace. It has also diversified its products portfolio by churning out steel billets and its own brand of TMT bars. But lack of capital infusion by the promoters queered the pitch for its expansion and diversification. An industry source said NINL needs an immediate injection of Rs 900 crore to make all the key components running again.

NINL's leveraged balance sheet made it ineligible to avail formal credit from banks or financial institutions. For the past five years in a row, NINL has been stacking up losses. Last fiscal too, it ended in the red despite turning Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) positive following the successful completion of its blast furnace capital repair work and resuming of steel billets production.

The steel plant possesses 2500 acres of unencumbered land suffice to expand capacity to five million tonne, a state-of-the-art coke oven battery with dry quenching facility, an already commissioned Steel Melting Shop (SMS), proximity to the major port at Paradeep and to top it all an iron ore mine boasting of 110 million tonne deposits and with a lease validity spanning 50 years.

Mecon had previously revalued the assets of NINL at approximately Rs 8300 crore on conservative estimates. NINL's liabilities are below Rs 5000 crore.