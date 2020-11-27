Tata Steel launches all-weather aluminium-zinc coated product for MSMEs

Tata Steel, the country’s oldest steel producer, has launched a new coated product brand named ‘Galvanova,’ to address the evolving and unmet requirements of the Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

A 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, Galvanova is an all-weather durable product with superior corrosion resistance, and has a distinctive white metallic sparkle, the company said in its release today.

“Over the past few years, has leveraged its technological capabilities to build a strong value-added steel product portfolio. The company has introduced innovative products for a wide range of applications such as home appliances, the panel industry, and the automotive industry. Galvanova, is part of the company’s portfolio-building plan focused on the appliances and the solar industry. This product has been created to meet the evolving needs of the micro-segments,” Sanjay S Sahni, chief of marketing & sales (Branded Products & Retail) at was quoted as saying.

has, through its close collaboration with Emerging Corporate Accounts (ECAs), been at the forefront of innovation in strategy, design and production.

With the acquisition of Tata Steel BSL in 2018, the company has enhanced its capacity to produce world-class coated products.

This environment friendly product is scratch protective and has cut-edge protection. Its anti-finger print coating and brand marking adds to the brand’s authenticity. The product’s double layered protection coupled with excellent heat insulation properties enables longer life span of up to four times when compared to ordinary galvanised steel.

The product is suitable for various segments including Appliances, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), False Ceiling, Solar Applications, enabling a better yield while harnessing the power of endurance.