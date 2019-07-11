Tata Steel looks to ride India's electric vehicle wave with charging infra

Tata Steel is looking to ride India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution with charging infrastructure as the firm plans to create infrastructure, provide engineering solutions, and anchor partnerships for the project.

While Indian Oil Corporation has partnered clean energy firm Fortum India for EV charging stations, Hindustan Petroleum is setting up charging stations with Tata Power. At the recent unveiling of Hyundai's Kona sport utility vehicle, the firm said it was collaborating with Indian Oil Corporation in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru to set up charging ...