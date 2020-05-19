Tata Steel resumes talks with Germany's Thyssenkrupp for possible merger

Tata Steel Europe has restarted negotiations with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp for a possible merger almost a year after the two companies called off a joint venture proposal, citing the European Commission’s objections.

According to investment bankers, both Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp are facing a tough financial situation and will take steps to sell assets so that they can meet Europe’s anti-competition norms. “Since June last year, steel prices have crashed and the financial metrics of both companies have deteriorated. Tata Steel Europe is downsizing and seeking a ...