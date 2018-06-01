JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Automakers report robust sales in May, Maruti Suzuki leads the way
Business Standard

Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant creates job for over 21,000 persons

This includes direct employment for 3611 persons and indirect (contractual) employment for 18344 persons

BS Reporter  |  Bhubaneswar 

steel

Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for more than 21,000 persons.

The plant, which commenced commercial production in May 2016 has attained the rated capacity of three million tonnes per annum. By April this year, the project has generated employment opportunities for 21955 persons. This includes direct employment for 3611 persons and indirect (contractual) employment for 18344 persons.

This is considered important at a time when most of the industries located in Kalinganagar Industrial Complex have been passing through a tough time and are laying off workers and labourers. While 59.62 per cent of the total employees engaged directly by Tata Steel are from Odisha, 80.71 per cent of the total contractors’ workforce working for Tata Steel belongs to the state. Importantly, 22.76 per cent (822) of employees engaged directly by Tata Steel and 32.07 per cent (5884) of the total contractors’ workforce working for the company belong to Jajpur district.

The company has been adhering to the conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the state industries department in all its recruitment initiatives. While the terms and conditions laid down in the MoU are strictly followed, first preference is given to local people in all recruitment.
First Published: Fri, June 01 2018. 18:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements