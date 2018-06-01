Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant creates job for over 21,000 persons

Tata Steel's plant has generated direct and indirect opportunities for more than 21,000 persons.

The plant, which commenced commercial production in May 2016 has attained the rated capacity of three million tonnes per annum. By April this year, the project has generated opportunities for 21955 persons. This includes direct for 3611 persons and indirect (contractual) employment for 18344 persons.

This is considered important at a time when most of the industries located in Industrial Complex have been passing through a tough time and are laying off workers and labourers. While 59.62 per cent of the total employees engaged directly by are from Odisha, 80.71 per cent of the total contractors’ workforce working for belongs to the state. Importantly, 22.76 per cent (822) of employees engaged directly by and 32.07 per cent (5884) of the total contractors’ workforce working for the company belong to Jajpur district.

The company has been adhering to the conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the state industries department in all its recruitment initiatives. While the terms and conditions laid down in the MoU are strictly followed, first preference is given to local people in all recruitment.