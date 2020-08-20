Tata Steel to focus on positive free cash flow in FY21: Chandrasekaran

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Tata Steel, the country’s oldest steel producer, will focus on generating free cash flows in the current fiscal.

“The month of April and May have been tough for the company but the management is focused on having positive free cash flows this year and is working towards it,” Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of told shareholders on Thursday.

He was speaking at the 113th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held via virtual platform. Shareholders at the AGM remained concerned over falling earnings of India operations as country stayed in Covid-19 induced lockdown in the beginning of the current fiscal. A total of 589 shareholders attended the AGM today.

“We aim to be cash positive this year, despite the challenges in the overall business environment,” he added.

For FY20, the company's liquidity stood at Rs 17,745 crore, including Rs 11,549 crore in cash & cash equivalents and the balance in undrawn credit lines.

With consolidated net borrowings of Rs 1,04,779 crore as on March 31, 2020, the company is also looking to bring down the debt level in the current fiscal.





“Sale of non-core assets and cash flow are the two parameters that will be used to lower the debt we have which is above one lakh crore rupees (Rs one trillion),” Chandrasekaran said.

Given the current capacity and the EBITDA it generates, Tata Steel’s net debt should be at Rs 75,000 crore, while net debt/EBITDA should be below 3x, he informed.

Though FY21 started on a rough note, the company is hoping to see improvement in coming months. In FY20, had production and sales of close to 17.5 million tonnes. It plans to produce more than 15 million tonnes in FY21 as it looks to catch up on business lost in the first two months, informed Chandrasekaran.

He also said that because of the current stock market position calling back of shares are not in the interest of retail shareholders.

Today shares of ended at Rs 433 per share, up 0.14 percent from pervious close on the BSE. In the last month share price of Tata Steel had touched a low of Rs 350 per share to a high of Rs 432 per share.

Tata Steel saw nearly 80 percent of its production in April-June quarter moving towards exports as demand in the domestic market dried due to COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown. However, demand in the domestic market has started to pick up since June and about 70 percent of the demand is expected from rural India. Tata Steel is eyeing this demand for FY21.

Currently, all the three steel plants of Tata Steel are running at 100 percent capacity utilization.

Regards capex for FY21, Tata Steel has chalked out a capex of Rs 4,000 crore, which is almost half of that in FY20 which stood at Rs 8,000 crore.

“The capex chalked out this fiscal does not involve any expansion plans but will be used only for safety related measures,” clarified Chandrasekaran. Also, the company has no plans of any acquisitions this year, he added.

While the company is working on improving its Jamshedpur earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortistion (EBITDA), Tata Steel has a strong demand outlook from India market for the next two years, which it looks to capture.

Meanwhile, shareholders questioned strongly over status of global operations both in Europe and South East Asia.

“Tata Steel UK is not profitable and continues to be a drag. We are in discussion with the UK government and talk is still on, is all that I can tell you,” informed Chandrasekaran.

The Europe cost structure is such that the company needs good spread, which means that the steel prices in the region have to be at a particular level to support the cost structure. Since steel prices have not been at desired levels, the operations have been making losses.



Alongside, the company is also engaged in talks for divestment of South East Asia operations, Natsteel and is hoping to conclude it as well.

Chandrasekaran also highlighted that since the last three years, Tata Steel is focusing on five core initiatives which includes increased expansion in domestic market amid addressing overseas assets, deleveraging balance sheet and making it financial fit, digitization and simplification of Europe operations by reducing number of subsidiaries by half, from 300 entities to 151.

"In India, the company is well on its course of reorganising subsidiaries into four segments: Mining, Long Products, Downstream and Infrastructure & Utilities. The merger of Tata Steel BSL with Tata Steel is poised to happen this year, which consolidates the three large manufacturing hubs at Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and Dhenkanal under a single company," said Chandrasekaran.