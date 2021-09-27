Tata Steel world's first steel co to pledge pruning of sea trade emissions

Tata Steel, the country’s oldest steel producer, has joined Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) as part of its sustainability objectives and initiatives on reduction of Scope 3 greenhouse gas emission in ocean trade.
The company is the 24th organisation to join the association working to reduce environmental impacts of global seaborne cargo and is the world’s first steel producer to become the signatory of SCC.
The Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) is a global framework for assessing and disclosing the climate alignment of chartering activities. Launched in October 2020, there are currently already 24 signatories as part of this organisation.
“With our seaborne global volume in excess of 40 million tonne per annum, this is a decisive step in the direction to measure correctly and mitigate efficiently and innovatively,” Peeyush Gupta, vice president, supply chain at Tata Steel was quoted as saying.
SCC establishes a common, global baseline to quantitatively assess and disclose whether chartering activities are in line with climate goals set by UN maritime agency, the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
As per carbon accounting standards, a company’s direct emissions are called Scope 1 emissions, while electricity usage is Scope 2 emissions and the Scope 3 emissions is value chain emissions which are the type of activities that are executed within a company’s supply chain from sourcing and shipping to delivering and disposal of goods.
