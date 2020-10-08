Tata Tech, GKN Automotive set up e-mobility software centre in Bengaluru

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

The target is to have a workforce of more than 100 software engineers and support staff by the end of 2020 | Photo: Shutterstock

Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive have set up a global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru. Spread across an area of 12,650 square feet, the new centre will leverage Tata Technologies' expertise in electric and embedded systems as well as its ability to attract India’s software engineering talent to work on GKN Automotive’s e-drive technologies, a joint statement said.

The target is to have a workforce of more than 100 software engineers and support staff by the end of 2020, it said. Currently it has 42 employees in the team.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies said the collaboration with GKN Automotive will contribute towards the development of the next-generation of electric vehicles that are sustainable and help achieve a greener world.

Liam Butterworth, CEO, GKN Automotive, said its e-Drive technologies have already put it in a market-leading position, but this initiative will help the company grow further, expanding and improving its technology capabilities.

First Published: Thu, October 08 2020. 18:59 IST

