Tata Teleservices, Zoom partner to provide bundled communication services

services provider has teamed up with Video Communications to offer an intuitive, scalable, and secure communications solution to enterprises and individual customers.

will leverage Zoom’s robust and secure platform to address the growing collaboration requirements of Enterprises for seamless unified communications.

Fragmented communication and the resultant loss of productivity are problems most enterprises are facing with extended periods of remote working and time away from the office. Work-from-anywhere and flexible working are going to become more commonplace moving forward and simple yet powerful, video conferencing solutions will be an integral part of making the transition into the post-pandemic workplace a success.

As a enabler, has deep understanding of customer needs in the enterprise segment and this partnership will bring Zoom’s world-class communications platform services such as Meetings, Webinars among others to Enterprises of all sizes enabling them to collaborate effectively within their teams and partners in India and globally.

Tata Teleservices and Zoom will address the Unified Communications needs of Enterprise customers, especially SMEs across the Country. The partnership will endeavor to provide solutions which will help drive customer agility, efficiency, and most importantly, happiness. Organizations across industry segments such as banking and financial services, healthcare, IT-enabled businesses, and Education will now have access to one-stop unified communications solutions backed by Tata Teleservices highly acclaimed 24/7 managed service support capabilities and trust.

Elaborating on the partnership, Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President - Product & Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “At Tata Teleservices, we encourage businesses to have a ‘ first’ mindset and take to them solutions that accelerate and improve their customer experience. We are happy to collaborate with Zoom to offer Enterprises a seamless and superior Unified Video Communications experience on our state-of the-art, high-capacity digital connectivity Network. We are delighted to be Zoom’s preferred Partner in India and look forward to introducing more of their innovative

Collaboration solutions to the Indian market.”

Tata Teleservices and Zoom’s Video Communications platform offers a host of unique features like Live Video, streaming of Video Webinars for up to 50,000 viewers, include one click access, video, voice, content sharing, recording, virtual backgrounds, company branding, multi-layer security, and meeting participation of up to 1000 people on video from locations across the globe.

Sameer Raje, General Manager & Head of India, Zoom, added, “We are excited to partner with Tata Teleservices and offer their growing customer base our highly intuitive, secure and all-inclusive video-first communications platform that enables them to have cross-functional meetings spanning continents in real time. Zoom is invested in and committed to India, and we are very proud to help many Indian businesses, hospitals, academia, and other organizations stay connected. Together with Tata Teleservices’ robust network and reach, we plan to provide a world-class video communications experience and extend our footprint in India, while meeting the new and constantly changing needs of the local market.”

Rally added that Zoom licences would be bundled with some existing offerings of TTSL at a single price for enterprise customers, so the customer's complete requirement of connectivity and digital solutions is met.

Zoom has also been increasing its presence in India, said Raje. "We had announced the tech center in Bangalore last year, and we have been hiring big time. And this technology team contributes majorly towards the global platform, reporting back at headquarters (US). We're just growing by leaps and bounds, I was the first employee and I can't believe myself when I sit back and look at my entire India team which is now crossing almost 200," he added.