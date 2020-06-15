Tata trustees' conduct violated rules of insider trading, says Cyrus Mistry

Tata Sons former Chairman Cyrus Mistry, in an affidavit to SC, has alleged that a couple of trustees of Tata Trusts repeatedly sought inside information from the listed Tata companies and were in breach of Sebi's unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) regulation. "The blanket exposure to UPSI of listed Tata group companies with trustees of Tata Trusts in the name of "advice" poses serious governance risk to listed firms of Tata and also exposes their public shareholders to the risk of misuse of price sensitive information,” it said.

In the ...