Tata Trusts may induct Noel as it looks to rejig composition, say sources

There could be a rethink at the $103-billion salt-to-software Tata group on Noel Tata, chairman of Trent and managing director of Tata International. As Tata Trusts, a cluster of charitable organisations that controls 66 per cent of Tata Sons, looks to rejig its composition, the induction of Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata, is being considered in a significant departure from the past, sources in the group said.

Tata Trusts didn’t respond to a query on the subject. There had been much speculation earlier around Noel Tata, now 61, being groomed to succeed Ratan Tata as ...