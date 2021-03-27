Tata vs Cyrus Mistry: Here are key facts and timeline of legal battle

-
ALSO READ
N Chandrasekaran's challenges
Tata vs Mistry: SC rules in favour of Tata Group, sets aside NCLAT judgment
Govt likely to get tax bonanza under Mistry exit plan, say experts
Tax tribunal relief for 3 major Tata trusts, setback for Cyrus Mistry
Can NCLAT reinstate Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons? Asks CJI
-
December 2012: Cyrus Mistry takes over as chairperson of Tata Sons
October 24, 2016: Mistry removed from the chairperson’s post by the majority of the board of directors of the company
February 6, 2017: At an EGM, the shareholders vote for Mistry’s removal from Tata Sons’ board
February 21, 2017: N Chandrasekaran takes over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons
Mistry then files a suit alleging oppression and mismanagement in Tata Sons
July 12, 2018: The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismisses Mistry’s petition holding that the board of directors are competent to remove the chairman and that no selection committee is required to remove the executive chairman. The tribunal also rules Tata Sons can’t be prevented from becoming a private company and found no merit in arguments relating to mismanagement in Tata Group companies.
Mistry appeals to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal
December 19, 2019: NCLAT allows the appeal and overturns the NCLT verdict; holds that the proceedings of the Board meeting removing Cyrus Mistry as chairperson is illegal. It quashes the appointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman in place of Mistry
January 2, 2020: Tata Sons challenges NCLAT decision before the SC. Ratan Tata also moved SC over NCLAT decision
January 10, 2020: SC stays NCLAT judgment
February 2020: Mistry files cross-appeal against NCLAT judgment, claims NCLAT failed to grant certain crucial reliefs to the Mistry firms
September 22, 2020: SC restrains Mistry’s SP Group from pledging any of its shares in Tata Sons for raising funds
December 8, 2020: Final hearing begins before a three-judge Bench
December 17, 2020: SC reserves judgment
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU