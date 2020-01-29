Tatas raise the EV game with attractive price on high-level localisation

Tata Motors’ strategy of adopting a very competitive pricing for the Nexon EV will prompt its rivals — Maruti Suzuki India as well as Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) — to package their offerings in a manner that attracts buyers.

High pricing of (EVs) has been a key deterrent for buyers. With a price starting from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh, the Nexon is the first EV offering in the mass sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment. M&M is set to unveil its electric compact SUV version of the XUV300, while Maruti will be taking wraps off the electric variant of the Wagon R at the Auto Expo next month.

Earlier this month, MG Motors launched its EV vehicle, the ZS. Over the next two years, will introduce four more EV models, including two SUVs, a sedan and a hatchback, as it seeks to be in the leadership position.

“The combination of electric and SUVs at a competitive price bodes well for and it will gain from the first-mover advantage in the mass SUV segment,” said Puneet Gupta, associate director at IHS Markit. There is a big market that revolves around this pricing, he said. Powered by the company’s Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV offers a range of 312 km on a single charge and boasts of an efficient high-voltage system, fast-charging capability and more than 30 connected features. The model goes on sale from across 60 authorised dealerships in 22 cities, starting Tuesday.