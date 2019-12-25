Tatas to get full control of AirAsia India after licensing deal amendment

Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad have agreed to amend a controversial brand licensing agreement that gave control of crucial functions to the Malaysian parent. The agreement signed between the two firms in 2013 — which gave the airline the right to use the AirAsia brand — has been mired in controversy as key decisions needed approval from the parent.

This raised concerns that the daily management was being handled by foreign nationals. India’s civil aviation regulations mandate the effective control of airlines jointly owned by Indian and foreign entities lie with the ...