Tax cut widens gap between high fliers and laggards in corporate earnings

There has been a widening gap between high-fliers and laggards on the bourses and in corporate performance during the last few years. This gap has now reached a new high after a cut in corporate income tax in September 2019, according to the quarterly results of listed companies.

The 10 most profitable companies accounted for 46.1 per cent of all net profits of listed companies during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This is up from 42.1 per cent a year ago and the three-year average of around 41 per cent. In the July-September 2019 quarter – when the tax cut came ...