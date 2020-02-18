JUST IN
Domestic air passenger traffic up by 2.2% in January 2020, says DGCA
Business Standard

Tax cut widens gap between high fliers and laggards in corporate earnings

A back of the envelope calculation suggests that these top 10 companies cumulatively saved nearly Rs 10,000 crore in taxes in the last two quarters.

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

There has been a widening gap between high-fliers and laggards on the bourses and in corporate performance during the last few years. This gap has now reached a new high after a cut in corporate income tax in September 2019, according to the quarterly results of listed companies.

The 10 most profitable companies accounted for 46.1 per cent of all net profits of listed companies during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This is up from 42.1 per cent a year ago and the three-year average of around 41 per cent. In the July-September 2019 quarter – when the tax cut came ...

First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 00:43 IST

