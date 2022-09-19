Tax bias affecting domestic play in private credit funds: Top Avendus exec

Private credit funds, a source of non-bank debt capital for private companies, are pegged to grow exponentially over the next five years. Nilesh Dhedhi , head of structured credit, Avendus Finance, in an interview to Samie Modak , explains the nuts and bolts of these investment vehicles, which are aimed at sophisticated investors, Edited excerpts:

