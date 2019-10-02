Tax rate cut to bring comforting times for investors of Page Industries

Page Industries is among one of the bigger beneficiaries of the recent corporate tax rate cuts, given that its tax rate was about 34 per cent in FY19. The potential earnings boost following the tax cut announcement on September 20 has seen the the stock surge 13 per cent versus an eight per cent rise in the Nifty FMCG index.

A likely revival in sales volume in second half of FY20 and relatively reasonable valuations could support further upsides in the share price of Page Industries, the Indian maker of international innerwear brand Jockey. Sachin Bobade, VP-research, Dolat ...