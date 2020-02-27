Tax thorns haunt Walmart-Flipkart deal, foreign shareholders want clarity

Tax-related issues are cropping up in the Walmart- deal even almost two years after the transaction was done. A clutch of foreign firms that were shareholders in Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal-founded have moved the Authority of Advance Rulings (AAR) to seek clarity on the taxability of the capital gains arising out of the $16-billion deal struck in May 2018.

American retail major reportedly deducted taxes from Flipkart’s foreign shareholders, including SoftBank, Naspers and Accel Partners, to pay withholding tax to the government for capital gains made by these entities.

A withholding tax, or retention tax, is an income tax to be paid to the government by the payer of the income rather than by the recipient. The tax is thus withheld or deducted from the income due to the recipient.

AAR is a legally constituted body whose ruling is binding on the applicant as well as government authorities. Under the Income-tax Act, a foreign company or the Indian taxpayer can approach AAR and obtain a ruling on the taxability of the proposed transaction in India. “The authority has taken up some of the cases this month itself and may take four to five months to get a final order on the matter,’’ said a tax official aware of the development. A SoftBank spokesperson declined to comment, while email questionnaires sent to Accel and on Tuesday did not elicit any response.



Although some of the foreign investors of had sought a lower deduction certificate under Section 197 of the I-T Act from the tax department, a few cases got rejected and others are under consideration. The I-T provision provides for a buyer to seek a withholding tax certificate from authorities after providing details of the transaction and make a case for availing lower or nil tax rates. The tax rate could be lower in case the non-resident seller invokes the provision of the double tax avoidance agreement.