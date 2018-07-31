JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

GIC Re Q1 net profit rises 98% to Rs 7.1 bn; gross premium income up 9.3%
Business Standard

TCNS Clothing Co stock down 7% on a weak stock market debut

The stock touched a high of Rs 725 and low of Rs 628 on NSE, where shares worth Rs 7.8 billion were traded

Bs Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPO
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

TCNS Clothing Co, an ethnic women’s apparel manufacturer, had a weak stock market debut, with its shares dropping as much 12 per cent, on Monday. Shares of the company closed at Rs 665, as compared to its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 716.

ALSO READ: TCNS Clothing IPO subscribed 5.2 times, sees strong demand from investors

The stock touched a high of Rs 725 and low of Rs 628 on NSE, where shares worth Rs 7.8 billion were traded.

Another Rs 0.9 billion worth of shares were traded on the BSE, where the shares ended even weaker, at Rs 658. TCNS’s disappointing debuts comes despite strong demand from institutional investors during the share sale.
First Published: Tue, July 31 2018. 00:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements