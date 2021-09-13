TCS announces 'Rebegin project', its largest women recruitment drive

India’s largest IT services player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced one of its largest recruitment drives for hiring women. The ‘Rebegin project’ is aimed at experienced and aspiring women who want to jump start and begin their professional journey with all their potential. Rebegin is a Careers Initiative intended to benefit women professionals who have taken a career break due to family or other commitments to help them return to the company. Overlooked yet capable candidates will now have an opportunity to apply for open requirements. Though the company did not share the total number of women professional its plans to onboard for FY22, according to the company’s FY21 Annual Report women constitute 36.5 per cent of its employee base. As of end of Q1 FY22 constitute 36.2 per cent of the total employee base. TCS’ total employee base is 509,058. For FY22 the company has stated that it will be hiring over 40,000 freshers from campuses. While the company does not give a break-up of how many women candidate it hires, sources in the know said 40-50 per cent of the fresher hires are women. “We found that the top reason for attrition among women are all family related—family circumstances, marriage, and relocation. The initiative considers all women candidates with at least two years of IT Experience (the two years being continuous) but have taken breaks due to family and other personal circumstances,” said a company spokesperson. Launched on May 25 as a pilot for BFS and EAS department, the initiative was subsequently expanded to other departments. The overall percentage of women in the workforce has gone up from 33.8 per cent in FY 2016 to 36.5 per cent in FY 2021.

There has been significant improvement in women’s participation across different levels over the last five years