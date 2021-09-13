TCS announces 'Rebegin project', its largest women recruitment drive

-
India’s largest IT services player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced one of its largest recruitment drives for hiring women. The TCS ‘Rebegin project’ is aimed at experienced and aspiring women who want to jump start and begin their professional journey with all their potential. Rebegin is a TCS Careers Initiative intended to benefit women professionals who have taken a career break due to family or other commitments to help them return to the company. Overlooked yet capable candidates will now have an opportunity to apply for TCS open requirements. Though the company did not share the total number of women professional its plans to onboard for FY22, according to the company’s FY21 Annual Report women constitute 36.5 per cent of its employee base. As of end of Q1 FY22 women employees constitute 36.2 per cent of the total employee base. TCS’ total employee base is 509,058. For FY22 the company has stated that it will be hiring over 40,000 freshers from campuses. While the company does not give a break-up of how many women candidate it hires, sources in the know said 40-50 per cent of the fresher hires are women. “We found that the top reason for attrition among women are all family related—family circumstances, marriage, and relocation. The initiative considers all women candidates with at least two years of IT Experience (the two years being continuous) but have taken breaks due to family and other personal circumstances,” said a company spokesperson. Launched on May 25 as a pilot for BFS and EAS department, the initiative was subsequently expanded to other departments. The overall percentage of women in the workforce has gone up from 33.8 per cent in FY 2016 to 36.5 per cent in FY 2021.
There has been significant improvement in women’s participation across different levels over the last five yearsIn its annual report the company states that it has been successful in retaining women who have taken parental leaves. According to the company’s AR In FY 2021, a total of 16,907 employees availed of parental leave. Of these, 116 were men and 16,791 were women. Of the 18,767 employees whose parental leave ended during the year, 127 were men and 18,640 were women. Of these, 91 men and 16,176 women employees rejoined work, amounting to a retention rate of 72 per cent and 87 per cent respectively. With the race for talent going up, companies are all looking at all possible segments to hire talent. Players like Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies too have stated that they will be hiring more women candidates. Infosys has stated that it wants women to be 45 per cent of its workforce, at present it is 38.6 per cent (FY21). At Wipro women constitute 35.7 per cent of the workforce.
