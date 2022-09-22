JUST IN
Business Standard

TCS asks employees to work in office for at least three days a week

We are moving in a phased manner to get our associates back to office. This is in line with our vision to transition to 25*25 model: TCS spokesperson

Topics
TCS | Work from home | Tata group

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
The company also said that this was required as clients have started visiting offices globally and hence the largest teams should also come back to work

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is mandating its employees to be back in office for three days a week. Teams will have to work with their team leaders, and the human resources team which three day’s best suits them.

In an email that went out to employees over the past two days, which Business Standard has seen, said: “As part of our return to office initiative, all TCSers are expected to work from office at least three days in a week.”

The email also stated that a roster will be created for each employee after discussion with the employee and his/her team leader or manager. “Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office and you will receive the notification on the same,” said the email. It also said adherence to rostering is mandatory.

TCS spokesperson said: “We are moving in a phased manner to get our associates back to office. This is in line with our vision to transition to 25*25 model.”

Sources in the know also added that senior executives above the C4 band have been coming to office for at least five days a week. This email notification was for employees in the C1-C4 band which is the bulk of the company’s employees.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 22:52 IST

